Citations
• William Edward Stewart, 56, Russell Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule III narcotic. During a traffic stop, an officer found a Suboxone pill in Stewart's possession while he was searched, an incident report states.
• Lakeon Summer Lee Yancey, 22, Mentor Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:15 p.m. Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. During a traffic stop, an officer found a small bag containing a leafy green substance in a purse, and Yancey said the substance was marijuana and the purse was hers, an incident report states.
• Janie M. Bizak, 47, Lakeview Circle, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 22 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Bizak switched tags on several items and did not pay for others, an incident report states. All of the items were recovered. The total value of the items was $150.
• Quintasia Patrice Ervin, 20, Riverdale, Georgia, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 21 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. After Ervin confessed to having a marijuana blunt in her vehicle, an incident report states, an officer found one.
