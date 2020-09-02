Citations
• Favian C. Frutos, 24, Loudon, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:03 a.m. Sept. 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana (THC pen). An officer found the pen after Frutos admitted to having it.
• Stephen L. Kavanagh, 52, Powell, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:48 p.m. Sept. 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. An officer during a traffic stop found 2.2 grams of marijuana in a vehicle driven by Kavanagh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.