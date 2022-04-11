Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Desmond Alexander Underwood, 21, Knoxville, and a juvenile girl on charges of shoplifting at 5:36 p.m. April 10. Officer responded to a report of a theft at the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing, where a Walmart employee told them that the juvenile and Underwood had "skipped" scanning several items while at the store's self-checkout station and had attempted to leave. The amount of the items the juvenile and Underwood reportedly took totals $71.69.
• Officers cited Tina Renae Hall, 43, Knoxville, on a charge of shoplifting at 12:03 p.m. April 10. An employee of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing reported that Hall had failed to scan an item of clothing worth $22.97 at the store's self-checkout station before attempting to leave the store. On interacting with Hall, officers reported that they searched her purse and noted a strong smell of marijuana. Officers also reported that they seized marijuana, heroin and methamphetamine from Hall during the search.
• Officers cited Alexis Christian Spencer, 23, Valemont Drive, Maryville, on charges of simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the open container law at 8:47 p.m. April 9. Officers note in their report that they observed a driver speeding while operating a vehicle on U.S. Highway 129 and conducted a traffic stop. They encountered Spencer, a passenger in the vehicle, who told officers that a beer in the vehicle's cupholder belonged to her. Officers reported that Spencer admitted that there was marijuana inside the vehicle after being questioned about the vehicle's odor. Officers also reported that they found a marijuana pipe in the car.
• Delaney Edward Marcum, 36, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was cited on a charge of possession of Schedule IV at 12:26 p.m. April 9. Officers reported conducting a traffic stop after observing that Marcum's vehicle appeared to have an illegal window tint. Marcum allegedly admitted to police that he had "a blunt" in the car. He was given a warning about his window's tint.
• Joseph Eugene Clabough, 40, Knoxville was cited on charges of simple possession of Schedule VI, simple possession of Schedule II and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:38 p.m. April 8. Officers reported that they had responded to a sighting of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had been found in the parking lot of Asian Buffet, located at 1054 Hunters Crossing. Clabough allegedly approached the vehicle after police had responded to the scene. Officers report that they asked him if he "had anything illegal on his person," and he allegedly said that he had a meth pipe in his pocket. Officers searched him and reportedly found .4 grams each of marijuana and methamphetamine, in addition to the pipe. Clabough was then arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Ayden Marcel Valdes, 18, Honey Rock Way, Louisville, was cited for simple possession of Schedule VI at 9:41 a.m. April 8. Officers reportedly mistook Valdes for another driver, whom they noted had a suspended license, and conducted a traffic stop on Valdes' vehicle. Officers then asked for Valdes' identification, as well as his passenger's. After returning to the vehicle for the second time, officers reported, they noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from Valdes' vehicle. Valdes allegedly admitted to having about a gram of marijuana in the car. After searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found a gram of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, about a gram of THC wax, cigarettes and a vape pen.
