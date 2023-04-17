Jackson Eli Martin, 27, Knoxville, was cited on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun at 11:34 p.m. April 16. Officers report that they performed a traffic stop after observing that the tint of Martin's vehicle was darker than is legally allowable. They add that they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and say that Martin gave them a "partially smoked" marijuana cigarette. Police searched the vehicle and reported finding a loaded Glock handgun. Police confiscated the gun and placed it into evidence.
Khiry Jamal Riddles, 30, Knoxville, was cited on charges of simple possession of marijuana and failure to carry and exhibit a driver's license at 1:48 a.m. April 17. Officers report conducting a traffic stop after noticing a car with a dark tint to its windows being driven on Alcoa Highway. Police say that they spoke to Riddles, the car's driver, confirmed the tint was darker than the legal requirement and smelled marijuana coming from the car. Officers said that they asked about the smell and that Riddles handed them a baggie containing what police suspect was marijuana.
Stefen White, 34, Knoxville, was cited on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving with a revoked license. Officers report that they conducted a traffic stop after checking a car's registration and finding that the tag displayed in the car's rear window was not on file. Police say that they saw White move around in the car and throw a baggie from it after the stop, but before they had spoken to him. White initially denied owning the baggie, which police suspect contained marijuana, but later in the conversation admitted that it belonged to him, according to the report.
