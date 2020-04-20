Citations
Alcoa
• Leah Lane, 36, Joan Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:28 p.m. April 19 on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Lane. An employee allegedly saw her bypassing points of sale and trying to leave the store without paying for several items.
• Michael Pelfrey, 20, Olympia Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:04 p.m. April 19 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI drug.
Maryville
• Brandy McCarter, Chattanooga, and Deana Vandergiff, Tallent Way, Maryville, were cited by Maryville Police officers at 1 p.m. April 18 for shoplifting from Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411. A loss prevention employee said the women bypassed points of sale and tried to leave the store without paying.
