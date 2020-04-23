Citations
Alcoa
• Scott L. Lunsford, Ridgewood Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police at 4:02 p.m. April 20 for driving on a revoked driver's license.
• Douglas W. Spurlock, Raulston Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police at 4:02 p.m. April 20 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Samantha Dockery, Whitecrest Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police at 11:51 a.m. April 21 for shoplifting from Walmart.
• Robert Frye was cited by Alcoa Police at 1:15 p.m. April 22 for failure to obey a traffic signal.
• Bryan Pike, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police at 6:56 p.m. for driving on a suspended license.
• Alicia Sutton, Level Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police at 1:05 p.m. April 22 for theft by shoplifting.
