Citations
Alcoa
• Craig Hamilton Morgan, 32, no address listed, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:32 a.m. April 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found smoking marijuana at the M-Star motel, Airport Highway. Officers confiscated two grinders and a pipe from his hotel room.
Blount County
• Skyler L. McTaggart, 29, no address listed, was cited by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:10 a.m. April 25 for simple possession of Schedule II and IV drugs after deputies said they responded to a suspicious-looking vehicle on a public access road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.