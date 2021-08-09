Citations
• Michael T. Crews, 21, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 8 and charged with simple possession of Schedule VI drugs and driving on a suspended license after officers pulled him over for tinted windows and found a green, leafy substance in his car during a consensual search of his car, an incident report states.
• Carl Odis Lee, 26, Manor Way, Louisville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:38 p.m. Aug. 6 and charged with simple possession of Schedule VI drugs and improper passing after he was pulled over for crossing a double yellow line and officers said they found marijuana in his car.
