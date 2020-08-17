Citations
Alcoa
• Steven Edward Kirk, 23, Marvin Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:26 a.m. Aug. 14 and charged with simple possession of Schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after Alcoa Police officers pulled him over for a window tint violation. Officers reported Kirk seemed nervous when they spoke to him and said he had a marijuana shake in his console. He did not give officers consent to search his car, but they used a K-9 to sniff the air around it. When the K-9 showed signs there may have been marijuana present, officers again questioned Kirk, who admitted there was a container with the substance in his car. He originally said it was CBD.
• Keith E. Atkins, 57, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:12 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when they pulled him over for a broken license plate light and found a crack pipe in his pocket.
• Lesley Yvonne Burnett, 39, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:05 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs and simple possession of Schedule II drugs. Burnett was a passenger in a car officers pulled over for a window tint violation. They discovered a warrant out for the driver's arrest but that Burnett owned the car. When they searched it they found crystal meth, marijuana and five syringes next to where she was sitting.
• Katie Lloyd Walker, 37, Old Piney Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:12 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with simple possession of heroin, simple possession of meth, simple possession of Clonazepam and simple possession of Diazepam. Officers pulled over the car in which Walker was a passenger and found there were warrants for her arrest. Walker told officers there were Valium pills in her bra and then admitted there was meth and heroin in her bra as well.
• James Dustin Nix, 39, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:25 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with simple possession of Schedule I drugs and simple possession of Schedule IV drugs. Officers pulled Nix over when they found him driving erratically. He was asleep when they went to speak with him, but immediately woke up and told them he had been using heroin the night before. Officers found syringes, heroin and a broken blue pill in the car.
• Chelsey Leigh Wheeler, 28, South Farnum Street, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:44 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with simple possession of Gabapentin after officers encountered her in the Taco Bell parking lot, Airport Highway, and searched her purse, where they found pills and 15 used syringes.
• Robert Paul Tipton, 59, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:22 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with simple possession of heroin. He was pulled over and consented to a search of his car, where officers found 0.5 grams of heroin. He then was arrested on a warrant.
• Brandon Michael Cates, 28, Manor Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug after officers found Cates shaking and stuttering over normal questions at a traffic stop.
• Eduardo Alan Calzadilla, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 16 and charged with shoplifting after he allegedly tried to steal $84.43 from Walmart.
