Citations
• Jeramy Don Payne, 48, Sam James Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 23 and charged with shoplifting after loss prevention employees at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, said he placed barcodes on higher-priced items and scanned them at the self-checkout.
• Pamela C. Brazzell, 57, Port Place, Maryville, and Michael W. Mathis, 51, Port Place, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 23 and charged with shoplifting. Mathis also was charged with criminal trespassing. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported the two stole $58.74 worth of merchandise.
• Jennifer C. Terry, 34, Maynardville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with simple possession of Schedule V substances. Officers said they found the substances, believed to be Tramadol and Xanax, during a traffic stop.
• Christopher L. Brewer, 42, Misty Mountain Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:14 a.m. Aug. 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers said during a traffic stop they found approximately 1.6 grams of a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
• Jonathan P. Russell, 48, Janet Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 22 during a traffic stop and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).
• Alexandra Elaine Smith, 29, Barsha Fields Lane, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:32 a.m. Aug. 21 and charged with theft after she put several items in her purse and scanned others while shopping at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive.
• Damien Scott Minor, Bessie Harvey Avenue, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 22 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers pulled Minor over clocking him at 77 mph in a 40-mph zone.
• Amanda Ann Ragsdale, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 22 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, observed Ragsdale pay for a medication but take $73.50 worth of dog supplies without paying.
