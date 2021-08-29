Citations
• Kimberly M. Young, 29, Madisonville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and not having proof of insurance. An officer reported conducting a traffic stop on West Broadway Avenue because Young was not wearing a seat belt, and when she appeared to be extremely nervous he asked for and received consent to search her vehicle. The officer found three pills in her purse that Young said were Gabapentin for which she did not have a prescription.
