Citations
• Rebekah Dawn Burnette, 33, Tarbett Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:32 p.m. Dec. 11 and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic top to investigate a possible impaired driver.
• Jeffrey Christopher Blanchette, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:12 a.m. Dec. 12 and charged with registration violation and driving with a suspended license after officers pulled him over for an expired tag.
• Jesse Morris Cobia, Oak Ridge, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:34 p.m. and charged with driving with a suspended license after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Pellissippi Parkway. Cobia initially stated he wasn't driving but eventually admitted he was.
• Richard Lynn Dixon, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic, simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a parked car at Ming Tree, 2754 Alcoa Highway, while the restaurant was closed.
• Hope Leeann Oliver, Ocean Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance after officers pulled her over for an expired tag.
• Kristin Nicole Lane, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:12 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lane's passenger, Kerry Frazier, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers pulled the vehicle over after observing its registration lights were not working.
