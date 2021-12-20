Citations
• Laurie Ellen Rollins, 25, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:51 a.m. Dec. 15 on charges of simple possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Rollins was passenger in a car pulled over on Alcoa Highway for alleged speeding. A K-9 allegedly sniffed out narcotics inside the vehicle, and officers allegedly located a glass pipe in the passenger compartment and a snort straw and meth in Rollins's wallet.
• Abby Jane Matthews was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 15 on charges of simple possession of meth and marijuana and shoplifting. A Cracker Barrell employee at 771 Louisville Road reported an impaired female who also may have shoplifted. Officers allegedly located five pairs of earrings, a decoration, 2.2 grams of meth and 6.4 grams of marijuana in her purse. She was trespassed from that Cracker Barrell location.
