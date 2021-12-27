Citations
• Catelyn A. Brown was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:17 p.m. Dec. 22 on charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was pulled over in her vehicle on Alcoa Highway after officers confirmed her license was suspended. She consented to her vehicle being searched, and officers allegedly found a pouch with two straws with residue and a folded piece of paper with crystal meth inside.
• Terry Lynn Ogle Jr. was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 26 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of Kenjo Market, 1811 Sevierville Road, reported that Ogle had allegedly walked out the store with a $3.99 bottle of vodka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.