Citations
Alcoa
• Jacob D. Morales, 39, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 4 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said they saw Morales place items in bags without scanning them at a self-checkout. Employees recovered $136.65 worth of unpaid for merchandise from Morales.
• Chad M. Burchell, 29, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 5 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic. Officers during a traffic stop said they discovered a container of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Maryville
Richard Steven Scheller, Greenback, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:38 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention employee at Food City, West Broadway Avenue, reported the man tried to steal $36.45 worth of drinks and meat.
