Citations
Alcoa
• Rickey Harold Williams was cited at 3:33 p.m. Jan 30 by Alcoa Police officers for possession of Schedule II. Officers responded to an employee report of a shoplifting at the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The employee described the alleged shoplifter as wearing a hat, a puffy jacket, jeans and sunglasses. Officers encountered Williams wearing clothing reportedly matching that description in the parking lot of the T-Mobile located at 1017 Hunters Crossing Drive. Officers allegedly asked if Williams had come from Walmart. Williams responded that he had not. Officers then searched Williams, allegedly finding two knives and a clear bag containing a crystalized substance. Williams reportedly said that the substance was methamphetamine. Officers confiscated the bag and sent it to the TBI for testing. Williams was not the alleged shoplifter.
