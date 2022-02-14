Citations
Alcoa
• Alcoa Police officers cited Brian Pressey on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. After running an NCIC search on a vehicle traveling on Hall Road, officers reported conducting a traffic stop at 10:56 p.m. Feb. 13 at the intersection of Hall Road and Associates Boulevard. The NCIC search reportedly showed that the driver of the vehicle, Brian Pressey, was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. On contact with police dispatch, officers were allegedly informed that there was an active Hamblen County warrant against Pressey for a contempt of court charge. Officers allegedly saw a crack pipe in plain sight inside a backpack under the driver’s seat. After searching the backpack, officers allegedly found two other crack pipes and a baggie containing what officers suspected to be methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.