Maryville
• Jackie Gribble McCulloch, 42, US Highway 411 South, Alcoa, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:23 a.m. Feb. 5 on charges of disregarding a red traffic signal, driving on a suspended license and simple possession of schedule II. Officers allegedly saw McCulloch drive through a red traffic signal and initiated a traffic stop on her. McCulloch reportedly agreed to allow officers to search her vehicle. As a result of the search, officers reportedly found a baggie containing a substance they believed to be methamphetamine. The incident report states McCulloch agreed that the baggie belonged to her.
• Colby Guy Anderson, 20, Washington, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 11:54 p.m. Feb. 5 on charges of possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and registration law violation. Officers allegedly noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and conducted a traffic stop. On interacting with the driver of that vehicle, Anderson, officers reported observing the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Anderson reportedly denied that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Officers allegedly told Anderson that their observation gave them probable cause to search the vehicle. Officers report that Anderson did not consent to a search of the vehicle, but that they initiated a search despite this. Officers allegedly found a substance they believed to be marijuana and a marijuana bong in the vehicle.
