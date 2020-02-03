Citations
• Kyrah E. Johnson, 23, Knoxville, and Ge Shae Ballenger, 24, Knoxville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Johnson was also cited for driving on a suspended license. Officers pulled Johnson over when they saw her window tint was below the legal limit and smelled marijuana while they were talking to her. Both Johnson and Ballenger admitted they each had their own marijuana. Johnson gave officers 8 grams of marijuana and Ballenger gave them 11.1 grams.
• Andrew F. Davis, 45, Kodak, was cited by Alcoa Police at 3:22 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers pulled Davis over after noticing his rear lights were not working. While talking with him, they noticed a small, clear baggie with a crystal like substance in the driver's door. Once they searched the car they also found needles and a spoon with brown residue in it as well.
• Devon L. Grimes, 20, Howard Jones Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:17 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers smelled marijuana when they were talking to Grimes and the man admitted to having a pipe, a grinder and a scale with him, which officers found and confiscated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.