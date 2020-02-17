Citations
• Wesley Carringer, 33, Morristown, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 15 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule II, III, IV and V substances.
• Kristi Delozier, 46, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:47 a.m. Feb. 15 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule II, IV and VI substances.
• Charles Robinson Jr., 50, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:15 a.m. Feb. 15 on charges of possession of a Schedule IV substance.
• Howard W. Brunson, 52, Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 16 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Amanda Lingenfelter, 33, Morganton Road, Greenback, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:46 p.m. Feb. 16 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
