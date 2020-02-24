Citations
• Christopher Glenn Keith, 42, Old Glory Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 22 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana) during a traffic stop.
• Calen D. Blevins, 20, and Gregory J. Glasgow, 21, both of Knoxville, each were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 21 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.
• Marvin Arrington, 30, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 22 on a charge of shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, said he saw Arrington take shoes from a rack and put them on, then place a watch on his wrist and headphones in his pocket before taking a bottle of Mountain Dew and attempting to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at $66.45.
• Brittany Michelle Cooper, 27, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 22 on a charge of shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, said Cooper skipped scanning seven items of clothing, valued at $69.41, at a self-checkout register.
• Lynda S. Sparlin, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 23 on a charge of shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, said the woman had concealed merchandise valued at $28.72 and passed all points of sale.
• Jeremy Scott Cornell, 27, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 22 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license during a traffic stop.
