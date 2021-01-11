Citations
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 29, Dailey Lane, Friendsville, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 9 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule I drug (heroin) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mack Hammontree, 26, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 3:59 a.m. Jan. 10 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
