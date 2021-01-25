Citations
Alcoa
• Charity M. Saldivar, 39, Kingsport, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with theft of property, no insurance and improper display of registration after officers pulled her over for having her registration sitting in the back window. Officers found the tag to be stolen.
• Frank Carroll, 29, Madisonville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:17 a.m. Jan. 24 and charged with simple possession and violation of window tint after officers pulled him over for a window tint violation.
• Elizabeth D. Mullins, 23, White Pine, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 23 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers said they found a glass pipe with marijuana residue in her car during a traffic stop.
• Sherry Shoffner, Cedar Crest Lane, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 22 after a traffic stop and charged with possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a straw with white powder residue on it.
