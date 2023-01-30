• Jessica Gasche, 34, Friendsville, and Vincent Darell Whitener, 44, Maryville, were both cited with simple possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:24 a.m. Jan. 29. Police arrived at the 2917 Old Knoxville Highway Food Lion in response to a suspicious person report from the staff of the 2028 EZ Stop on East Hunt Road. Gasche and Whitener reportedly agreed to let the police search them for possible stolen items from the EZ Stop. Officers said that they found drug paraphernalia and heroin on both people — 1.5 grams of heroin in Gasche's possession and half a gram in Whitener's.
Maryville
• Dustin L. Martin, 35, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville, was cited on a charge of simple possession of marijuana at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 27. Officers performed a traffic stop of Martin and reported that the vehicle's interior smelled of marijuana. In response to police questions, Martin allegedly produced a bag containing a "leafy substance" and told officers it was marijuana.
• Dana Kiker Blankenship, 54, Alabama, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 28. An employee of the 2410 U.S. 411 South Walmart reported that Blankenship did not scan all of the items in her cart at the self-checkout station before leaving the store. The unscanned items were valued at $80.41.
• Stephen William Choura, 54, Knoxville, was cited at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 28 on charges of simple possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officers conducted a traffic stop of Choura. They note in their report that Choura did not put his car in park while looking for his documents, causing the vehicle to move forward. Officers asked him to step out of the car, and he reportedly told them that "there may be narcotics in the vehicle." Police searched the vehicle and reported finding both methamphetamine and heroin.
• Michael Dwight Hurst, 65, Pinedale Street, Maryville, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 29. Employees of the 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive Kroger told police that Hurst attempted to pass all points of sale with a grocery cart containing items valued at $882.67.
