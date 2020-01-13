Citations
• Reagon Jones, 30, Madisonville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:50 a.m. Jan. 12 on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville. She allegedly shoplifted $292.49 worth of items before being stopped in the parking lot.
• Ginny M. Kerns, 41, Brown School Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:10 a.m. Jan. 11 and charged with shoplifting after loss prevention employees at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, found she was pretending to scan $51.36 of items that she did not pay for before she left the store.
• Diana Sue Cooper, 50, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:42 a.m. Jan. 11 and charged with theft after loss prevention employees at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported she failed to scan $83.16 worth of merchandise before she left the store.
• Joseph B. White, 20, Pinnacle Point Drive, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported White was seen taking several items out of the store without paying for them at different times. These included deli meat and a video game and were valued at a total of $78.
• Dawn Marie McCarter, 53, Hall Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:28 p.m. Jan 9 and charged with criminal trespass after police found her digging through trash cans at KARM, Hall Road.
• Stephanie Charleene Burns, 48, Airway Ridge, Louisville, and William Paul Morton, 46, Old Glory Road, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:22 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Morton was also cited for driving on a revoked license. Officers began following the car after they saw the driver light a cigarette and then found the vehicle was registered to a man whose son was not supposed to be driving because of a suspended license. Officers found William Morton was indeed driving the car and later discovered both he and Burns had marijuana joints on them. Morton was arrested on several warrants out of Blount County.
• Tequila D. Johnston, Currie Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 8 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported she had placed several items in her grocery bag at the self-checkout but had not scanned all of them. She left the store with $66.73 of stolen items.
