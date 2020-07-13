Citations
• Ryan M. Lee, 38, Gamble Lane, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:20 p.m. July 12 and charged with simple possession of Schedule I drugs. Officers followed Lee from a gas station after noticing he appeared unsteady on his feet and pulled him over after the car began to drift out of its lane. Lee admitted he had in his car heroin, which officers found and seized.
• Thomas Randall Perkins, 59, Hilly Drive, Maryville, and Joshua David Shumate, 28, Southfork Place, Maryville, were cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:18 p.m. July 11 and both charged with Schedule I drugs. Officers came to the Blount County Justice center for a call about a man in the lobby who may have been intoxicated. When officers confronted him and got permission to search his car, they found bags of a "powdery substance" that both he and a passenger in the car said was not theirs.
• Geraud Shegog King, 28, Sardis, Mississippi, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:16 p.m. July 10 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs after he was pulled over for an illegal turn into oncoming traffic. They found two cigarillos with a leafy substance they believed to be marijuana in his car.
