Citations
• Joe Lee Fuller, 38, Redwood Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:44 p.m. July 17 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention employee at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported he put fishing supplies in his shorts and checked out without scanning them. Police said they recovered $54.40 of merchandise.
