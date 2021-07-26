Citations
• Richard George Redding Jr., 18, Level Drive, Maryville was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:30 p.m. July 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana. An officer responding to McDonald’s, 803 Foothills Mall Drive, in reference to a call of individuals smoking illegal drugs, found Redding near the vehicle. After the officer asked if Redding had any illegal drugs and he said he had some “dabs” and a grinder, the officer reported finding in Redding’s backpack a pipe, grinder and 2 grams of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.