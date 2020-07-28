Citations
• Jessica Jeanine Martin, 44, Joan Drive, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:32 a.m. July 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of methamphetamine. Officers stopped the car in which Martin was a passenger because it was not staying in one lane. They then spoke to Martin who said she had a syringe and meth in the car. Police found these and arrested two other people who were in the car on different charges.
• Kimberly D. Copeland, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:34 a.m. July 27 on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
• Eric L. Wallace, 32, Maynardville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:05 p.m. July 27 on charges of driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Raymond E. Bias, 43, California, and Douglas Dwight Brown, 43, Knoxville, were both cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 p.m. July 24 for shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A Walmart loss prevention employee reported that the pair removed tags from cups and placed them on other items before checking out and leaving the store with $559.96 worth of stolen merchandise.
Antwain Maurice Taylor, 34, Chandler Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:22 p.m. July 25 on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Grant C. Hawkins, 33, Snodderly Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:35 July 21 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule I and Schedule III drugs.
Lillian M. Rose, 24, Telford Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:11 p.m. July 24 on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Dr., Alcoa. Rose tried to leave the store without paying for two steering wheel covers, valued at $29.80.
Aaron Michael Colyer, 32, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:47 a.m. July 25 on charges of driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John A. Moats, 18, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:01 a.m. July 25 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Michael Small, 51, Woodgrove Lane, Maryville was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:35 p.m. July 24 on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
