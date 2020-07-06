Citations
• Bobby A. Cosby, 32, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:58 p.m. July 2 and charged with cruelty to animals after a dog was found locked in a car and panting in the parking lot of Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive. Police took the dog out of the car and brought it to the Blount County Animal Shelter after discovering it had no access to water. Cosby picked up the dog at the shelter, where he received the citation.
