Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Christopher Shawn Tourtelette, 28, Louisville, at 2:34 a.m. June 8 with possession of Schedule II and VI substances. Officers were performing a property check in the area of 3375 Alcoa Highway when they encountered Tourtelette, who had parked by the building. He reportedly told officers that he was an employee of the Acme Block and Brick located at that address. Officers note in their report that they believed an odor of marijuana was coming from Tourtelette's vehicle and asked him if there were marijuana inside it. He allegedly replied that there was and that he also had methamphetamine in the vehicle. Officers reportedly found both substances in the vehicle, along with a marijuana pipe.
• Officers cited Carrie M. Velasquez, 36, Alcoa, at 5:01 p.m. June 7 on a charge of shoplifting. Police note in their report that employees of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart told them that Velasquez did not scan 26 items at the store's self-checkout station before passing all points of sale. The items allegedly taken totaled $109.85
• Officers cited Donald Edward Headrick, 42, Maryville, at 4:19 p.m. June 2 on a charge of theft. Employees of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart reported to police that Headrick failed to scan several items while using the store's self-checkout station. The items Headrick allegedly took totaled $17.94
• Officers cited Destiny Hughes, 25, Maryville, and Christa L. Dyer, Walland, at 5:40 p.m. on charges of shoplifting. Employees of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart reported that Hughes and Dyer only scanned some of the items in their carts at the self-checkout station before attempting to leave the store. The items that the women allegedly failed to pay for totaled $26.30.
• Officers cited Andrew J. Ashley, 20, Friendsville, at 8:34 p.m. June 9 on charges of possession of Schedule VI. Police reported that they pulled Ashley over after determining that the tags on his vehicle were expired. Ashley allegedly told officers that he'd been smoking marijuana. Officers reported that they found 10.6 grams of suspected marijuana in the vehicle.
• Officers cited Briana L. Brantley, 29, Louisville, and Kevin Duran Brabson, 40, Louisville, at 3:05 p.m. June 12 on charges of theft. Employees of the Walmart located at 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive reported that Brantley and Brabson had passed all points of sale without paying for $20.55 of food items.
• Officers cited Joshua Ryan Dorsey, 39, Louisville, at 10:56 a.m. June 10 on charges of possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Police note that they pulled Dorsey over after observing that the vehicle he was driving lacked a license plate. Officers report that Dorsey's license was suspended and that he admitted to having narcotics in the vehicle. They allege that they found a crystalline substance and a straw containing residue during a search of the vehicle.
