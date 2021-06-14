Citations
• Charles E. Coppenger, 31, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:42 a.m. June 12 and charged with simple possession of Schedule I (heroin) and III (Suboxone) substances and possessing drug paraphernalia. Officers found Suboxone and a brown rock substance believed to be heroin in Coppenger's pocket, plus a digital scale with white residue in his vehicle, an incident report states.
• Crystal Shiann McCarty, 22, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:42 a.m. June 12 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin). Officers found a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin inside an Advil bottle in McCarty's pocket, an incident report states.
