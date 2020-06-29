Citations
• Melissa Sue Chaffins, 41, Atchley Apartments, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:25 a.m. June 29 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia while she was at McDonald's, Airport Highway. When officers searched her car, they found a marijuana pipe and a crack pipe in the car's center console.
• Cory Lee Heaton, 25, Dailey Lane, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:30 a.m. June 27 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention officer at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported the man stole a Phillips TV valued at $128.
• Jacob Evan Newman, 24, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:57 p.m. June 27 and charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers said they found marijuana, rolling papers and glass pipes in a room at the Quality Inn, Corporate Place, Alcoa. A juvenile was in the room where officers found the illegal materials; the state Department of Children Services was notified.
