Citations
Maryville
• Paula Cooper, 47, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 11:34 a.m. June 7 and charged with aggravated criminal littering after four complaints came in over 24 hours regarding items spread out on the ground in front of Pet Supplies Plus, North Foothills Plaza Drive. Cooper would not remove the items, instead telling officers she would "leave them for citizens to take." No mention of what the items were was given in a report of the incident.
