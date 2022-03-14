Citations
Alcoa
• A Heiskell woman and a Knoxville man were cited on charges of drug possession at 8:09 p.m. March 11. Officers reported observing Trina Anne Birdwell, 45, Heiskell, driving a vehicle on U.S. Highway 129 at a rate of 53 miles per hour in an area with a posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour and conducted a traffic stop. Officers reported speaking first to Birdwell, who allegedly said that she had "just picked up" her adult passenger, Russell Massengill, 32, Knoxville, and did not know him very well. She reportedly declined to allow officers to search her vehicle. Massengill allegedly told officers that he had known Birdwell and her juvenile child, also a passenger in the vehicle, for around a month. Officers reported that he told them that there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. The police report states that a K9 "positively alerted" on the vehicle and that officers then found one pill of Adderall, one pill of Xanax and two pills of Alprazolam in Birdwell's purse, along with 13 pills of Xanax and 1.6 grams of white powder in Massengill's wallet. Birdwell was cited on charges of simple possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV, while Massengill was cited on charges of simple possession of Schedule IV. Officers gave Birdwell a written warning regarding her alleged speeding.
