Citations
• Kimberly S. Weirick, 45, LaFollette, was cited after a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 11:56 p.m. March 12 and charged with possession of Schedule I, II and IV narcotics.
• Kayla M. Bloomer, 31, Powell, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 10:29 p.m. March 13 and charged with simple possession of Schedule I and IV narcotics and simple possession of methamphetamine.
