Citations
• Regina A. Loveday, 52, no address given, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:24 p.m. Feb. 26 and charged with theft (shoplifting). A loss prevention employee at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, said Loveday concealed merchandise; she admitted to doing so and planning on leaving the store without paying for them, an incident report states.
• Kala Jean Whaley, 32, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 28 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Officers discovered approximately 3.5 grams of marijuana belonging to Whaley during a traffic stop.
• James Robert Ford, 28, Mentor Road, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:57 p.m. Feb. 28 and charged with simple possession of marijuana after officers pulled him over for driving erratically, smelled the substance in the car then found 4.2 grams of it in the center console, a report states.
