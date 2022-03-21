Citations
Maryville
• Allison Leveck, 21, Sweetwater, was cited on charges of possession of Schedule VI at 10:33 p.m. March 15. Officers noted in their report that they conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with an expired registration. Officers conducted a traffic stop and reported that they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle allegedly told officers that he and Leveck, his passenger, had smoked marijuana about 30 minutes before the stop. The officers reported that they deployed a K9 to the vehicle and that, following a positive alert from the K9, they conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers allege that they found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in a bag that Leveck reportedly said belonged to her.
