• Wyatt Stelman Harper, 21, Mercer Drive, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 9:40 p.m. March 28 and charged with simple possession of Schedule VI drugs and for registration law violation after police said they found 110 grams marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
• Megan M. Wilburn, 30, Miser Station Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:44 p.m. March 26 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule V drugs after officers said they found syringes, three spoons with residue and a non-prescribed capsule of Gabapentin in her bag.
• Anna Marie Bailey, 35, Montvale Road, Maryville, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 1:51 p.m. March 26 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose F. Parent, 18, Knoxville, was cited during a traffic stop by Alcoa Police officers at 7:09 p.m. March 28 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.
