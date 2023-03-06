Officers cited Charles L. Gailey, 58, Morganton Road, at 5:58 p.m. March 2 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged he left the store without paying for a car battery worth $111.76. Officers recovered the battery and returned it to Walmart.
Officers cited Lillian M. Hilliard, 21, Bruce Street, Walland, at 7:16 p.m. March 3 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, alleged she attempted to leave without paying for $13.93 in merchandise.
Officers cited Brandy M. Roach, 29, Walker School Road, Maryville, at 7:47 p.m. March 4 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 South, Maryville, alleged she tried to leave without paying for $61.74 in merchandise.
Alcoa
Officers cited Joshua D. Burn, 34, Maryville, at 9:30 p.m. March 3 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched him and said they found a baggie of a crystal-like substance resembling methamphetamine, two cotton swaps, a cooker with burn residue, a razor, an empty baggie and a syringe.
Officers cited Latosha Nichole Sankey, 49, Knoxville, at 2 a.m. March 5 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found two marijuana cigarettes and a digital scale with white residue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.