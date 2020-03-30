Citations
Maryville
• Teresa Leann Cooper, 39, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 11:37 p.m. March 29 and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of a Schedule II narcotic after officers pulled her over and found morphine pills not prescribed to her and seven fake $100 bills.
