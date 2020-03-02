Citations
• Eduardo A. Caldazilla, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 7:19 p.m. Feb. 29 and charged with possession of a Schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found Caldazilla in a bathroom stall at Dairy Queen, West Broadway Avenue. He seemed disoriented, they reported, and they found a black case on the back of the toilet containing syringes and metal disks. After they commanded him to pull up his pants and exit the stall, officers found Caldazilla had injected morphine earlier. They recovered 20 syringes, a glass pipe, six metal disks for heating narcotics and a 0.5 mg caplet and one quarter of a 0.5 caplet of Klonopin.
