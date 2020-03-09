Citations
• Steve Hardin, 23, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:52 p.m. March 8 and charged with simple possession and driving on a suspended license after he was pulled over because of an illegal window tint. Officers found warrants for Hardin's arrest out of Knox County and took him into custody. When they patted Hardin down at the Blount County jail, they found 22.9 grams of marijuana inside his pants. He was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.