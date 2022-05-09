Citations
Alcoa
• Officers cited Bradley Joe O'Mary, 29, Nashville, with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal a turn at 7:39 p.m. May 7. Officers report that they initiated a traffic stop of O'Mary, as he'd failed to signal a right turn into a Weigel's located at 2024 Topside Road. During the stop, O'Mary allegedly agreed to a search of his vehicle. Officers noted finding a digital scale and a clear baggie containing methamphetamine.
Maryville
• Officers cited Latausha Irene Goins, 46, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, and Marvin Jawan Goins, 45, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, on drug-related charges at 3:38 p.m. May 8. Latausha Goins was cited with possession of Schedule II, crack cocaine, and driving on a suspended license. Marvin Goins was cited on a charge of simple possession of Schedule VI. Officers reported that they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing that the vehicle's driver had failed to maintain a lane. Both occupants of the vehicle, Latausha and Marvin Goins, reportedly told police that there was drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Officers noted that they found broken crack pipes in a search of the vehicle, along with filters and a clear bag containing a white substance. Latausha Goins allegedly told officers that the substance was crack cocaine. Officers also reported finding suspected marijuana during their search. They note that Marvin Goins told them the suspected marijuana belonged to him.
• Officers cited Derek Brandon Spradling, 40, Hannum Street, Alcoa, on charges of simple possession of a Schedule I substance, heroin, and simple possession of a Schedule II substance, crack cocaine, at 3:10 a.m. May 8. Officers responded to a request for a welfare check of a person unconscious in a vehicle parked at the 2003 East Broadway Ave. KenJo Markets. On waking the unconscious person, Spradling, officers reported that they observed a white substance in a container in the vehicle's center console. Spradling reportedly told police that the substance was candy and denied a police request to search the vehicle. According to the incident report, a K9 alerted police that there were narcotics inside the vehicle. Police subsequently searched Spradling's vehicle and noted that they found suspected heroin and crack cocaine, both of which weighed one gram.
• Jennifer Rose Dyer, 41, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 3:09 p.m. May 7. An employee of the Belk located at 173 Foothills Mall Drive reported that Dyer had taken merchandise from the store without paying for it and was attempting to leave. Officers contacted Dyer and noted that she admitted the theft and the items were returned to the store. The amount of the items Dyer allegedly took from the store totals $282.50.
• Officers cited Scott Michael Peabody, 27, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend, at 1:36 a.m. May 7 with possession of a Schedule VI substance. Officers conducted a traffic stop of Peabody's vehicle after observing that the lights meant to illuminate the vehicle's registration did not appear to be functioning. Officers report that they noted the smell of alcohol coming from Peabody's vehicle. A K9 alerted police of the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle, which officers searched. They reported finding a bag containing 9.47 grams of suspected marijuana.
• Wayne Gibson Buchanan, 84, Neighbors Way, Maryville, was cited on a charge of shoplifting at 5:48 p.m. May 7. An employee of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 South reported that Buchanan placed store merchandise into grocery bags and attempted to pass all points of sale without paying for the items. Total losses are valued at $84.73.
