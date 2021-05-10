Citations
• Brianna E. Harris, 23, Crye Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville police officers on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance at 9:34 p.m. May 7. Officers said Harris handed over about 2.7 grams of marijuana when they responded to a disturbance on Morganton Road.
• Samantha M. Sweet, 37, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville police officers at 9:38 p.m. May 7 on a charge of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Officers reported that during a traffic stop because of reckless driving, they found Sweet had six 8-milligram films of Suboxone.
• Mary A. McMahan, 45, Newport, and Savanna D. Davis, 19, Knoxville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:10 p.m. May 7 during a traffic stop. McMahan was cited with simple possession of a Schedule II substance, and Davis was cited with simple possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.