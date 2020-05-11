Citations
• Charles Stanley Nelson, 27, Cochran Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:58 p.m. May 8 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia when officers found him and another woman in a car at Springbrook Park. The woman said in a 911 call she had smoked something that made her scared, dizzy and unable to move. Officers found a marijuana pipe and a container that read "Wax Sugar 1G Indica Dominant" inside Nelson's car. Both individuals had admitted to smoking marijuana that evening.
• Robert D. Duncan, 35, Hickory Corner, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:04 p.m. May 9 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers confronted occupants inside a truck parked near East Hunt Road; they reportedly "appeared to be smoking marijuana." Officers found a marijuana cigar in an ashtray and a glass pipe after searching the truck.
