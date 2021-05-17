Citations
• Tyler B. Strevel, 28, Montvale Station Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:15 p.m. May 15 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer who responded to a report of two people sleeping in a vehicle in an apartment parking lot later searched the vehicle with consent. The officer reported finding a glass pipe and grinder in Strevel’s pants pocket and a small silver jar with marijuana in it, which the officer said Strevel stated belonged to him.
• Johnnie D. Allbright, 38, Homer, New York, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 4:50 p.m. May 14 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop for an expired registration on a car in which Allbright was a passenger, officers said he admitted having marijuana and they found about 7 grams of a green leafy substance.
