Citations
Alcoa
• Jason Edward Monday, 42, Fletcher Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:25 p.m. May 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers pulled over a car on East Hunt Road, searched it and found a glass pipe that Monday said was his. He was sitting in the back seat of the car and two others were in the front.
• Jordan Anthony Simons, 30, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:23 p.m. May 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana after police pulled him over for a window tint violation and said they found 3.3 grams of marijuana.
• Chase D. James, 29, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:34 p.m. May 16 and charged with possession of marijuana after he was pulled over because of a broken tail light. After saying he did not have any drugs, officers reported James admitted to having a bag of marijuana in his pocket.
• Travis Davis Lynn, 42, Johnston Road, Louisville, and Kimberly Kling Wilson, 56, Turner Street, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:34 p.m. May 17 and charged with simple possession of drugs. Wilson also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers pulled the car Lynn was driving over after they saw it had expired tags and when they searched the car they found two syringes and 0.4 grams of crystal meth. They also found two meth pipes and 0.8 grams of crystal meth in Wilson's purse.
