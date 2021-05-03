Citations
• Heather Nicole Chasteen, 35, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:12 p.m. April 30 on charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
• Meredith L. Summers, 21, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:28 p.m. April 30 on charges of simple possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
• Marvin Dewayne Hill, 46, Badgett Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:58 p.m. April 30 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.
• Amanda Lee Morrow, 43, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:15 p.m. May 1 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule V substance (gabapentin).
• John Barksdale Jones, 37, Brookview Court, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:02 p.m. May 1 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
