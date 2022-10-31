• Officers cited Wesley Allen Potter, 43, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 30 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Officers made contact with a vehicle where he was a passenger and allegedly observed two bags of suspected methamphetamine on the floor next to him.
• Officers cited Sommer Rayne Young, 19, Pickens Gap Road, Seymour, at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 30 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where she was a passenger and allegedly found paraphernalia near her seat and a bag of marijuana on her person.
• Officers cited Terry L. Johnson, 39, Morganton Road, Maryville, at 10:43 p.m. Oct. 30 on a charge of theft. Officers alleged security footage showed him taking a wallet from a shopping cart at Food City, 1715 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville.
Alcoa
• Officers cited Tammy L. Lee, 39, Louisville, at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 28 on a charge of theft. Officers responding to a report of a theft made contact with Lee, who allegedly told officers she had removed and sold a stove valued at $500 from a property where she had previously lived.
• Officers cited Samuel Dewayne Allen, 30, Townsend, at 2:13 a.m. Oct. 31 on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where he was a passenger, and allegedly found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
